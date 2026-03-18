Occupiers launched over 100 attacks on the front, actively operating in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 101. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Rohizne, Koreniok, Ryzhivka, Budky, Ulanove, Khodyne, Vovkivka, Bachivsk, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Simeikyne, Kharkivka, Havrylova Sloboda. The enemy also shelled Yeline in the Chernihiv region. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 61 shellings of settlements and our troops' positions, five of them using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times towards the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times towards the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova, and in the areas of Novovodyane and Novoiehorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Pryvillia, Minkivka, and in the direction of Malynivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 20 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The Russian army has launched attempts at a spring-summer offensive; the occupiers have lost over 900 soldiers in a day and a half - "Madyar"

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 30 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Zelene Hay. Ivanivka and Pokrovske were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were seven attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Dobropillia and Staroukrainka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Liubytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and towards Novodanylivka. The settlements of Veselianka and Bilenke were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses exceeded 1.28 million and thousands of pieces of equipment - 930 occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff