Occupiers abduct men for the Russian army in Zaporizhzhia region - CNS

In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy has intensified forced mobilization through street detentions and document checks. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Berdiansk, men are taken to "commandant's offices," where they are forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense through psychological pressure and threats of criminal cases.

In the last week, at least 17 people were forcibly recruited in this way. - the report says.

It is indicated that Russia previously actively used a similar practice of forced contract service on its own territory. Now, the occupation authorities are gradually transferring this scheme to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, universities are actively recruiting students into the Russian army. In Mariupol, young people are being urged to sign one-year service contracts.

Occupiers in Crimea are preparing an alternative service system for 2026 - CNS