Occupants shelled Kupyansk district, two people injured, one woman may be under rubble - RMA

Occupants attacked Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. In the village of Monachynivka, a private house caught fire, and a 34-year-old civilian man was injured. A woman may be under the rubble. A man was also injured as a result of the shelling of Kivsharivka. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Details

Kupyansk district is under enemy fire. A private house caught fire in the village of Monachynivka, Kindrashivka community, a 34-year-old civilian man was injured. A woman may be under the rubble. Another man injured in the shelling of Kivsharivka - Sinegubov said.

He added that the details of the shelling are being established. As a reminder, 10 people were injured in the attack on Kharkiv. The occupants hit the private sector between houses, there are damaged households, the blast wave damaged windows, apartment buildings and cars.