Private houses were destroyed in a number of settlements in the region. UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk regional police and the RMA press service

Russian troops conducted 2,704 attacks on the front line and residential areas. The enemy fired artillery at the city of Myrnohrad - an apartment building was damaged, law enforcement officials said.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the RMA of Donetsk region, also informs:

Pokrovsk district. A house in Myrnohrad was damaged. Bakhmut district. 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 3 non-residential premises were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community

Recall

Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were registered in various sectors. The enemy carried out 44 air strikes and dropped 72 unmanned aerial vehicles, firing over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm shooting down of over 60 “Shahed” militants in 9 regions of Ukraine