Occupants intensify artillery pressure on Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region

Russian occupants have intensified artillery pressure on Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region. Enemy shelling around these settlements is almost round-the-clock. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor in Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy intensified artillery pressure on Nevske and Bilohorivka. Enemy shelling around these settlements is almost round-the-clock. Whenever possible, the Russians use aircraft to attack Ukrainian military fortifications. In particular, yesterday - in Serebryansky forest - Lysogor wrote.

He said that with support from the sky, the occupiers attacked about 20 times in several places in the Liman sector.

"We have not achieved any success, including in Bilohorivka," added Lysogor.

In addition, Lisogor said that the Kremlin is preparing for another wave of forced mobilization, which is expected after the presidential re-election.

"They are considering several amendments to the legislation. In particular, they insist on conscripting Asian migrants and Ukrainians who have moved to the regions of the Russian Federation, as well as those who have remained in the occupied territories. In this way, the Russian authorities intend to contain the level of social tension in society. By the way, having received new passports, most of these Ukrainians are already registered in the military," said Lysogor.

Earlier, Lysogor reported that the occupiers wanted to have a advantage in Serebryansky Forest, so they organized a bombing there.