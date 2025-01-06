Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 542 times: which settlements are under attack

Over the past day, the invaders carried out 542 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using various types of weapons. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Air strikes, 13 in total, targeted Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka and Temyrivka. Drones, in the amount of 353 units, attacked Kamianske, Prymorske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka.

The aggressor launched 14 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, and also fired 162 artillery shells at the territories of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka.

The shelling destroyed at least five residential buildings and infrastructure. According to preliminary reports, no civilians were injured.

