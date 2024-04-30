Occupants attacked Nikopol district in the evening: residential buildings damaged

Yesterday, the Russian occupation forces struck at Nikopol region using kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

It is noted that in the evening, Russian troops shelled of the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Hit by artillery and kamikaze drones. 2 private houses were damaged. No one was killed or injured - Lysak said.

According to him, the rest of the night passed without any attacks. As well as in the rest of the region.

