Occupants attacked Nikopol district in the evening: residential buildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, using artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging two houses but causing no casualties.
Yesterday, the Russian occupation forces struck at Nikopol region using kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details [1
It is noted that in the evening, Russian troops shelled of the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
Hit by artillery and kamikaze drones. 2 private houses were damaged. No one was killed or injured
According to him, the rest of the night passed without any attacks. As well as in the rest of the region.
