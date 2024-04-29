Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles, there are destructions

Russian invaders shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery. In total, the occupiers fired 15 shells at the residents of the area. In addition, they attacked with kamikaze drones. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. The situation in the region was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

During the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery. Almost fifteen shells hit the area. The occupiers also used three kamikaze drones. - Lysak wrote.

Details

According to updated data from RMA, it was loud in Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities.

A private house and an outbuilding were damaged there. The power line was damaged.