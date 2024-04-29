Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles, there are destructions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90181 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155899 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251823 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174505 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165713 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37791 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72100 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40044 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33288 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238356 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225094 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90189 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65873 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113223 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114105 views
Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles, there are destructions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94319 views

Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, firing 15 shells, and attacked with kamikaze drones, causing destruction but no casualties.

Russian invaders shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery. In total, the occupiers fired 15 shells at the residents of the area. In addition, they attacked with kamikaze drones. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. The situation in the region was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

During the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery. Almost fifteen shells hit the area. The occupiers also used three kamikaze drones.

- Lysak wrote.

Details

According to updated data from RMA, it was loud in Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities.

A private house and an outbuilding were damaged there. The power line was damaged.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

Contact us about advertising