Occupants are afraid to approach Pokrovsk, try to interrupt communications of Ukrainian troops - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Russian troops are afraid to approach Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, so they are trying to cover the city, and in order to avoid street fighting, they are trying to cut off communications and transportation of Ukrainian troops to achieve a tactical advantage. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector our troops stopped 38 enemy attacks. The Pokrovsk sector has been one of the most intense in recent weeks. This is the point where our enemy's main efforts are concentrated and, accordingly, it is the point that Ukrainian defenders are defending most intensively. There is no enemy in the city itself, the enemy has not approached the city itself and the enemy is afraid to approach the city itself, so it is trying to cover it. Most of the attacks took place near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka and Novovasylivka - Tregubov said.

He noted that the enemy is trying to interrupt the communications of Ukrainian troops without engaging in urban battles, to cut off communications in order to achieve a tactical advantage.

"At the moment, he is not succeeding because the city is being defended by qualified and experienced Ukrainian units," Tregubov added.

Recall

138 combat incidents took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovske , Kurakhove and Vremivske sectors.