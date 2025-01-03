Occupants are afraid to approach Pokrovsk, try to interrupt communications of Ukrainian troops - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74030 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155023 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131382 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138735 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136643 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175891 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135576 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134866 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64370 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103884 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175891 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167744 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195309 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184417 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134866 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135908 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152978 views
Occupants are afraid to approach Pokrovsk, try to interrupt communications of Ukrainian troops - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23022 views

Russian troops are afraid to approach Pokrovsk and are trying to “encircle” the city. Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 38 enemy attacks in the city's vicinity.

Russian troops are afraid to approach Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, so they are trying to cover the city, and in order to avoid street fighting, they are trying to cut off communications and transportation of Ukrainian troops to achieve a tactical advantage. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Yesterday in the Pokrovsk sector our troops stopped 38 enemy attacks. The Pokrovsk sector has been one of the most intense in recent weeks. This is the point where our enemy's main efforts are concentrated and, accordingly, it is the point that Ukrainian defenders are defending most intensively. There is no enemy in the city itself, the enemy has not approached the city itself and the enemy is afraid to approach the city itself, so it is trying to cover it. Most of the attacks took place near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka and Novovasylivka

- Tregubov said.

He noted that the enemy is trying to interrupt the communications of Ukrainian troops without engaging in urban battles, to cut off communications in order to achieve a tactical advantage.

"At the moment, he is not succeeding because the city is being defended by qualified and experienced Ukrainian units," Tregubov added.

138 combat incidents took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovske , Kurakhove and Vremivske sectors.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
donetskDonetsk

