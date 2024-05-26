NYT: Russia is conducting a sabotage campaign in Europe to disrupt arms shipments to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8438 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85633 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141390 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146355 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241157 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163951 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220532 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111735 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43777 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62630 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107656 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64859 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233003 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22649 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107656 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111735 views
Actual
NYT: Russia is conducting a sabotage campaign in Europe to disrupt arms shipments to Ukraine

NYT: Russia is conducting a sabotage campaign in Europe to disrupt arms shipments to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68074 views

Russia is conducting a sabotage campaign across Europe to disrupt arms shipments to Ukraine, setting fires and recruiting locals to carry out attacks in order to slow down military aid to Kyiv.

Moscow is expanding the scale of sabotage operations in Europe aimed at undermining the supply of military aid to Ukraine. The New York Times writes about this, referring to representatives of the US intelligence service and its allies, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that U.S. intelligence, together with its allies, is tracking an increase in the number of "low-level" sabotage operations in Europe, which they believe are part of Russia's campaign to undermine efforts to support Ukraine militarily.

Among such operations, the publication cites the arson attacks on a warehouse in the UK, a paint factory in Poland, residential buildings in Latvia, and an Ikea store in Lithuania.

There are also reports of the arrest of Russian agents on charges of preparing attacks on US military bases.

Although these actions may seem random, U.S. and European security officials say they are part of a concerted effort by Russia to slow down the transfer of weapons to Kyiv and create the appearance of growing opposition to support for Ukraine.

According to officials, this campaign is led by Russia's military intelligence.

AddendumAddendum

According to the NYT, their actions have not yet interrupted the flow of weapons to Ukraine, and many of the targets are not directly related to the war. But some security officials say Russia is trying to sow fear and force European countries to tighten security along the arms supply chain, which is raising costs and slowing the pace of deliveries.

One of the hallmarks of Russia's sabotage campaign is the use of recruited locals in European countries. U.S. and European officials say this is done in part to make the attacks harder to detect and to create the impression that they are the result of domestic opposition to support for Ukraine.

Amid growing concerns about sabotage, NATO ambassadors will meet next month with US Director of National Intelligence Avriya Gaines, who will provide intelligence on Russia's war in Ukraine and discuss Russia's sabotage campaign in Europe.

Poland steps up security at 'aid hub for Ukraine' amid fears of sabotage - Bloomberg23.05.24, 16:04 • 19130 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
ikeaIKEA
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising