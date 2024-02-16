NSDC: Situation in Avdiivka is very difficult

The situation in Avdiivka is very complicated, the main task is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said this during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

"As for the situation in this area (Avdiivka - ed.), it is really difficult. I have just spoken with General Tarnavsky, the situation is very, very difficult and our main task is to save the lives of our military," Danilov said.

According to him, the Russians have turned Avdiivka into almost ruins.

"Unfortunately, the enemy has turned this settlement (Avdiivka - ed.) into almost ruins due to constant bombardment and the use of unexploded ordnance. If necessary, the military know what decisions they need to make, and our task is to support them as much as possible and provide maximum assistance," Danilov said.

Addendum

The press service of the 3rd Assault Brigade reportedthat at least 15 thousand enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka. The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky statedthat as of 13:00 there were no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, Ukrainian units withdrew from their positions on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka with minor losses, and troops are also maneuvering to new positions in other threatened areas as needed.

The State Border Guard Service showed footage of the circular defense in Avdiivka.