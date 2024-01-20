uken
Novak Djokovic wins his 100th match in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic wins his 100th match in Melbourne

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58736 views

With his victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic became the first player to play at least 100 matches at all Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic's victory over Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in the third round of the Australian Open has a double meaning: the Serb became the third player in history to reach 100 matches in Australia after Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and the first to play at least 100 matches at all Grand Slams.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the ORF television and radio company.

Details

On January 19, world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia played his 100th match at the first Grand Slam of 2024, defeating Thomas Martin Etcheverry (ATP ranking: 32) 6:3 6:3 7:6 (7/2).

It was my best performance at this tournament. I am very happy in this regard. I found the right shots in the tiebreaker

- The 36-year-old player said happily after the game. 

It is worth noting that by playing his 100th match at the Australian Open, Djokovic became the first tennis player to reach at least one hundred matches at all Grand Slam tournaments.

In Australia, the Serbian tennis player has won the title 10 times and now hopes to do it again. Only Serena Williams and Roger Federer have played more times than him in Melbourne: the American - 105 times, and the Swiss - 117. But now Djokovic has a real chance to surpass these two great legends.

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games have started in South Korea

How the match went down

Against Etcheverry, the "Joker" was in control from the start. In the first two sets, he always managed an early break. Djokovic did not allow a single break point on his own serve and broke the Argentine's serve in the first set with a score of 3-2.

Image

In the second set, Djokovic took a 3-1 lead and then easily maintained his lead. At 5-3, he defeated Etcheverry again, using his third set point. In the third set, the Argentine, the 32nd world number, kept the pace up to 6-6. Djokovic then prevailed in the tiebreaker.

To reach the quarterfinals, the 36-year-old Djokovic needs to defeat Frenchman Adriano Mannarino (ATP 19), who defeated American Ben Shelton (ATP 16) in five sets.

The Australian Open 2024 in Melbourne will run until January 28.

"A big step backwards": tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova speak out against the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

