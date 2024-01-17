"A big step backwards": tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova speak out against the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

Former tennis players claim that the organization of the prestigious WTA (Women's Tennis Association) season finals in Saudi Arabia is "incompatible with the spirit of women's tennis." This was reported by UNN with reference by Sports Illustrated magazine.

Former tennis champions Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have spoken out against the possible holding of the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. In an open letter to WTA boss Steve Simon, the two tennis celebrities of the past years asked that the final tournament of the season not be held in the Arab country.

We recognize the importance of respect for different cultures and religions, but that is why we believe that hosting the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia is incompatible with the spirit and mission of women's tennis - they wrote in a letter.

The WTA women's organization was founded on the principles of justice and equality "to empower women in the world," but according to famous athletes, women in Saudi Arabia do not have equal rights, and the LGBT community is criminalized in the country.

Moving the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia would be a significant step backwards that would harm the WTA, women's sport and women Navratilova and Evert continued.

For several months, there have been rumors that Saudi Arabia will organize the tournament at the end of the year, but it is not official yet. The country has been investing huge amounts of money in organizing major sporting events for several years. Last year, the WTA Finals were held in Mexico.

