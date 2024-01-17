ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
"A big step backwards": tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova speak out against the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21383 views

Tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have criticized the possible hosting of the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the country's record on women's rights and the criminalization of the LGBT community. They stated that moving the event there would be a "significant step backwards.

Former tennis players claim that the organization of the prestigious WTA (Women's Tennis Association) season finals in Saudi Arabia is "incompatible with the spirit of women's tennis." This was reported by UNN with reference by Sports Illustrated magazine.

Details

Former tennis champions Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have spoken out against the possible holding of the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. In an open letter to WTA boss Steve Simon, the two tennis celebrities of the past years asked that the final tournament of the season not be held in the Arab country.

We recognize the importance of respect for different cultures and religions, but that is why we believe that hosting the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia is incompatible with the spirit and mission of women's tennis

- they wrote in a letter.

The decision on Ukraine's participation in the Olympic Games has not yet been finalized - Bidnyi16.01.24, 18:03 • 25839 views

The WTA women's organization was founded on the principles of justice and equality "to empower women in the world," but according to famous athletes, women in Saudi Arabia do not have equal rights, and the LGBT community is criminalized in the country.

Moving the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia would be a significant step backwards that would harm the WTA, women's sport and women

 Navratilova and Evert continued.

Israeli national ice hockey team suspended from international competitions11.01.24, 14:14 • 22708 views

AddendumAddendum

For several months, there have been rumors that Saudi Arabia will organize the tournament at the end of the year, but it is not official yet. The country has been investing huge amounts of money in organizing major sporting events for several years. Last year, the WTA Finals were held in Mexico.

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says he has cancer11.01.24, 19:47 • 27246 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

