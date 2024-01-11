Israeli national ice hockey team suspended from international competitions

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has excluded Israel from the World Championship tournaments for security reasons. The decision will remain in effect until the safety of all participants, including Israeli participants, is guaranteed, UNN reports .

After careful consideration, the IIHF Board has decided that due to concerns for the safety of all participants in the Championship, Israel will not participate in IIHF competition at this time. In accordance with the IIHF's duty of care to protect all participants in competition (...) the IIHF Council, within its authority as defined by the IIHF Statutes, has decided to limit the participation of the Israeli National Team in IIHF Championships until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) is ensured. , the message says.

It should be noted that the statement does not mention whether any country has objections to playing against Israel, nor does it mention the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

Last year, the world governing body used similar language on the topic of security in relation to the decision to suspend Russia and Belarus from the competition, following Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. At the time, it was stated that the decision was made "primarily out of concern for the health and well-being of all players, officials and fans participating in the competition.

AddendumAddendum

In April 2024, in Serbia, the Israeli men's national team would have to compete, among others, against the United Arab Emirates (Group A, lower Division II). The Israeli women's national team is scheduled to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Indonesia in March 2024 at the World Cup in Estonia (in Division III, Group B).

Recall

