The International Court of Justice begins consideration of South Africa's claim to recognize Israel's war in Gaza as genocide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20956 views

South Africa asks the court to take urgent measures "to protect against further, serious and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people.

The International Court of Justice today began consideration of a lawsuit filed by South Africa, which accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Guardian, UNN .  

Details

In particular, South Africa asks the court to take urgent measures "to protect against further, serious and irreparable damage to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention, which continues to be violated with impunity.

Representatives of South Africa made an 84-page written statement to the International Court of Justice. In the document , South Africa stated: "The acts and omissions of Israel complained of by South Africa are genocidal in nature because they are aimed at the destruction of a significant portion of the Palestinian population as a national, racial and ethnic group.

It is noted that genocide cases can take years to resolve, but South Africa is asking the court to quickly impose "interim measures" and "order Israel to stop killing and causing serious mental and physical injury to Palestinians in Gaza.

Addendum

Israel called the lawsuit "baseless" and a "bloody slander." Jerusalem said it was defending itself to protect Israelis by destroying Hamas.

On the eve of the trial, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video in which he stated that Israel is at war with Hamas, not the Palestinian population, and is acting in full compliance with international law.

Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilians

- Netanyahu emphasized .

Recall

The Hamas group used al-Shifa hospital in Gaza to command forces and hold hostages, but evacuated the complex a few days before Israeli troops entered.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

