Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says he has cancer

The 75-year-old Swede, who played for Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio and became the first foreign coach to lead the England national team, spoke in an interview with Swedish radio P1 about the cancer he has been fighting for a year, UNN reports.

Swedish football legend, former England and Lazio coach Sven-Göran Eriksson, in an interview with Swedish radio P1, said that he has been suffering from cancer for a year. Thus, he put an end to speculation about his health after he resigned as sporting director of the Karlstad football club (Sweden) a few months ago. In his story, Eriksson spoke very bluntly about his illness, revealing that he may not have much time left.

Everyone understands that I am sick. Everyone guesses it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can - he admitted.

When asked what his forecast was, he said that he had "maybe a year at best, a little less at worst, and even more at best.

Sven-Göran Eriksson won the UEFA Cup with IFK Gothenburg in 1982, defeating FC Kaiserslautern in the semifinals and then Hamburg in the final on the way to the trophy. During his decades-long coaching career, the former defender coached numerous clubs and several international teams, including top clubs such as Benfica Lisbon, Ajax, Lazio Rome and Manchester City. In addition to his success with Gothenburg, Eriksson reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004, won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1999 and the Italian Championship in 2000 with Lazio Rome.

