Nice football club player Yousef Atal received a suspended sentence for an anti-Semitic post on social media

Nice football club player Yousef Atal received a suspended sentence for an anti-Semitic post on social media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71118 views

Youssef Atal received an 8-month suspended sentence and a fine of 45,000 euros for distributing an anti-Semitic video. The Nice player is serving a suspended sentence and is also required to publicize the court's decision.

Algerian legionnaire Youssef Atal, who plays for the football club Nice (OGC Nice) as a defender, received eight months suspended prison sentence for distributing a video with calling for a "black day for the Jews." This was reported by UNN with reference to L'Équipe.

Details

The court of the French city of Nice found the 27-year-old footballer guilty of inciting religious hatred, and fined him 45,000 euros. It is said that Atal posted on Instagram a video of a Palestinian preacher calling for "a black day for the Jews." However, the post has now been deleted.

Iran threatens the United States after the death of one of the leaders of Hamas in Lebanon03.01.24, 15:42 • 28886 views

It is also reported that Atal publicly apologized, but after the incident, the club suspended the player "until further notice". The French Ligue 1 disqualified the professional for 7 games.

Atal is obliged to to publish the details of the court's decision in the newspapers Nice-Matin and Le Monde, paying for it out of out of his own pocket.

AddendumAddendum

In the near future, 27-year-old Atal will play for the Algerian national team at the African Cup of Nations, which starts next week in Côte d'Ivoire.

Polish grandmaster does not shake hands with opponent who supports Russian aggression in Ukraine03.01.24, 10:58 • 27621 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

