Iran threatens the United States after the death of one of the leaders of Hamas in Lebanon

Iranian Defense Minister Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharani Ashtiani said on Wednesday that the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri, will definitely will have consequences. He also also accused the United States of increasing tensions, UNN reports citing the German Press Agency.

Speaking to during a cabinet meeting, Iran's defense minister accused the United States of America of of "upsetting the regional balance" and pointed out that the US strategy strategies in the region will not go as planned.

The consequences of al-Aruri's murder will haunt them throughout the Middle East - Ashtiani said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the incident "a cowardly terrorist operation", which allegedly "proves that Zionist regime has not achieved any of its goals after weeks of war crimes, genocide crimes, genocide and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank, despite direct U.S. support".

The deputy leader of the of the terrorist group Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in an explosion in the Lebanon's capital.