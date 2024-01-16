The decision on Ukraine's participation in the Olympic Games has not yet been finalized - Bidnyi

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103678 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113781 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144147 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140559 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172249 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285023 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178303 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167312 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148896 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35384 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38745 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49459 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69212 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 35581 views
11:46 AM • 103674 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262445 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69192 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144139 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123551 views
The decision on Ukraine's participation in the Olympic Games has not yet been finalized - Bidnyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25840 views

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, Ukraine is still deciding whether to participate in the Olympic Games in accordance with its national interests.

Ukraine has not yet made a final decision on its participation in the Olympic Games. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, who said that the decision will be made in accordance with national interests, UNN reports.

All decisions, of course, will be made when we understand all the positions we are in. And in any case, we will proceed from our national interest. There are different arguments. And we will take each of them into account

- Poor said.

Details

According to the minister, if the IOC allows representatives of terrorist Russia to participate in the competition, Ukraine will probably refuse to participate.

"If they are accepted as full participants in the sports movement, how can we afford to participate in it?" the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports asks a rhetorical question.

Matviy Bidnyi also emphasized the importance of initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's position in international sports structures. In particular, because this is the key to effective international sports diplomacy.

Recall

On December 8, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in neutral status. 

Latvia calls on the French government to prevent Russians and Belarusians from attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris15.01.24, 17:29 • 26824 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

SportsPolitics

