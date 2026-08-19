Norwegian institute denied a Russian applicant a job twice because of his origin; tribunal found discrimination

The Norwegian research institute Norce twice refused to employ a candidate of Russian origin, citing his background and security risks. Norway’s Discrimination Tribunal found that in both cases the man had been discriminated against on ethnic grounds, reports Khrono, writes UNN.

Details

The candidate had lived in Norway for six years and held a doctoral degree from a Norwegian university. During the first competition for a postdoctoral position, the committee recognized him as the best candidate, but Norce’s management did not approve the appointment because of his Russian origin.

The person concerned is considered the best candidate among the applicants. The management decided that we could not approve the proposed appointment - the Discrimination Tribunal stated in its conclusion.

Security arguments failed to convince the tribunal

After the refusal, the vacancy was announced again. The candidate applied once more and passed an interview, but was again not hired. By that time, he already held Norwegian citizenship.

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Norce explained the decision on security grounds. In 2023, the institute’s management considered refusing to hire citizens of so-called "red countries," which included Russia, China, and Iran. The company referred to recommendations from national security authorities.

However, the tribunal noted that during the first refusal, Norce had not conducted a specific security assessment concerning the position and the candidate himself.

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There must be a genuine need based on an objective aim in the specific situation - the ruling states.

The tribunal recognized that security may be a legitimate basis for treating candidates differently, particularly because of the risks of espionage or the leakage of confidential information. At the same time, in this specific case, Norce failed to prove that such risks required refusing the candidate specifically because of his ethnic origin.

Under the tribunal’s ruling, the man was awarded compensation of 25,000 Norwegian kroner. At the same time, his complaint regarding the unlawful acquisition of information about his political views was not upheld.

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