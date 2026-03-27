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No power outage schedules are predicted in Ukraine for tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

No electricity consumption restrictions are predicted for Saturday. Ukrenergo advises turning on powerful appliances between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

No power outage schedules are predicted in Ukraine for tomorrow

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will not be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, Saturday, no restrictions on consumption are expected to be applied.

- the message says.

The company urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00.

Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary - discussed a $1.4 billion loan for Ukraine24.03.26, 19:20 • 6270 views

Olga Rozgon

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