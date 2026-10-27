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Nighttime drone attack on the occupied territories – explosions, fires and power outages in Luhansk, Mariupol and Berdiansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Drones attacked the occupied cities of Luhansk, Mariupol, Berdiansk and Donetsk. Fires, damage to energy facilities and power outages were reported.

Nighttime drone attack on the occupied territories – explosions, fires and power outages in Luhansk, Mariupol and Berdiansk

During the night of October 27, drones attacked a number of facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Explosions, large-scale fires and power outages were reported in Luhansk, Mariupol, Donetsk and Berdiansk. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, writes UNN.

Details

The attack lasted longest in occupied Luhansk, where explosions were heard for more than 4 hours. According to local residents, fires broke out in various districts of the city, while some consumers were left without electricity.

According to Andriushchenko, the main strike area in Luhansk was the former airfield. At the same time, the exact extent of the damage has not yet been established.

Mariupol and Berdiansk – two waves of explosions and fires

In occupied Mariupol and nearby settlements, two waves of nighttime explosions were recorded. The first lasted approximately from 22:29 to 22:45. Russian air defense was operating actively, and an air threat was declared for Mariupol, Manhush and Nikolske.

According to Andriushchenko's sources, Russian military personnel also deployed aircraft to intercept the drones. After the attack, a power outage was reported.

The second wave of explosions lasted from 03:23 to 03:47 in the area of Staryi Krym near Mariupol. Loud sounds were heard in the direction of the Nikolske highway. Power disruptions also occurred afterward.

In Berdiansk, a drone attack threat was announced at around 01:41. Later, explosions were heard near the "Equator" shopping center, followed by reports of a large fire.

Energy infrastructure damaged in Donetsk

In occupied Donetsk, numerous strikes were reported in the Kuibyshevskyi district, near a hospital.

According to preliminary data, energy infrastructure and part of the district heating network equipment were damaged. Two apartment buildings, two hospitals and two social facilities were left without centralized heating.

Damage to two Russian military vehicles was also reported in the Leninskyi district of the city.

Air raid alerts were also declared in Russia's regions

In Kaluga Oblast, Russian authorities claimed that 3 drones had been shot down, while in Tula Oblast – one more.

Air defense operations were also reported in the eastern part of occupied Crimea.

During the night, warnings of a drone threat were issued in Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Novgorod and Oryol oblasts, Krasnodar Krai and Kalmykia.

In Tver, local residents reported sirens and a possible missile threat alert, but this information requires confirmation.

Information about the consequences of the nighttime attacks is being clarified. It is currently impossible to independently confirm all reports from the occupied territories.

In occupied Luhansk region, drones attacked an ammunition depot – powerful detonations are ongoing27.10.26, 03:17 • 16250 views

Stepan Haftko

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