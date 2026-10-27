In occupied Luhansk region, drones attacked an ammunition depot – powerful detonations are ongoing

An attack by strike drones has been ongoing for several hours in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. According to preliminary data, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Russian military ammunition depot near the city of Khrustalnyi. The Telegram channel Exilenova+ and local eyewitnesses report this, writes UNN.

Details

Powerful explosions began at the site after the strike. According to eyewitness reports, the secondary detonation of ammunition has been ongoing for more than an hour.

Earlier, information also emerged about a series of explosions in temporarily occupied Luhansk. Local residents reported hearing explosions amid a drone attack.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

According to preliminary information, the strike targeted a depot where Russian occupation forces stored ammunition.

The prolonged secondary detonation may indicate the presence of a significant quantity of explosive materials at the site that was struck.

The extent of the damage and possible Russian military casualties are currently unknown. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet officially confirmed that the depot was struck.

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