Next winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine, electricity shortage could reach 6 GW - International Energy Agency

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112861 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182953 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145794 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148002 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140828 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190154 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179850 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104868 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50159 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 38484 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 67309 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 39274 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 35157 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190154 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179850 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195673 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146095 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150063 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141205 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157840 views
Next winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine, electricity shortage could reach 6 GW - International Energy Agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 181790 views

The coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine due to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. The IEA predicts an electricity shortage of up to 6 GW and proposes measures to ensure energy security.

Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach six gigawatts this winter amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the expiration of a gas supply contract at the end of this year. The upcoming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), UNN reports

Details

The IEA report says that this summer, when demand for electricity is usually lower than in winter, Ukraine's generating capacity fell by more than two GW below the peak demand of 12 GW.

As a result of intensified hostile attacks between March and May 2024, by mid-year, Ukraine had only about a third of its pre-war electricity generation capacity left, even before the latest strikes.

Ukraine's energy system has survived two consecutive winters since Russia's invasion, but the third promises to be the most severe test yet

- the report says.

This winter, peak demand for electricity could rise to 18.5 GW. Even when the country's nuclear power plants return from repairs, and with 1.7 GW of electricity imported from neighboring European countries, Ukraine's supply shortfall could reach six GW, equivalent to Denmark's peak annual demand.

UN: power cuts of up to 18 hours a day are expected in Ukraine in winter19.09.24, 11:37 • 17745 views

Subsequent attacks on the infrastructure, unexpected equipment failures, and missed maintenance cycles add additional risks

- the report says.

It is noted that heat supply to large cities in Ukraine may also become a problem. Most of the attacks on the heating infrastructure took place in the regions located near the front line. Kharkiv region is currently deprived of large heat-generating capacities, and other frontline regions - in particular, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Mykolaiv - have suffered serious damage to their heat-generating capacities. Kyiv's heat supply is also under threat, according to the IEA.

Under average weather conditions, Ukraine can meet all of its gas needs from domestic production and storage, but a colder-than-average winter will increase the need for imports. After Russian gas transit ceases in January, when existing contracts expire, additional gas supplies will have to come from Central and Eastern Europe.

The government expects to receive permission to import up to 2.2 GW from Europe by winter10.09.24, 18:21 • 21217 views

Another risk is disruptions in gas and electricity supplies in neighboring Moldova. Although Moldova no longer depends directly on Russian gas to meet demand on the territory it controls, it receives about two-thirds of its electricity from a power plant in the breakaway region of Transnistria.

The upcoming expiration of the agreements on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine at the end of 2024 creates significant uncertainty about gas supplies to the Transnistrian region and Moldova's electricity security, the report says.

To ensure Ukraine's energy security this winter, according to the IEA, it is necessary to:

  • Improve the physical and cyber security of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. It is necessary to carry out repair and construction works to protect facilities from further attacks, especially at key system nodes, such as network substations near nuclear power plants. 
  • Speed up the delivery of equipment and spare parts for repairs. 
  • Increase and decentralize power supply. Large energy facilities are more vulnerable to attack, so decentralization brings obvious security benefits. Accelerating the deployment of small gas-fired thermal power plants, as well as solar photovoltaic and wind systems, complemented by batteries and other storage technologies, is crucial to increasing energy resilience, according to the IEA .
  • Expand electricity transmission capacity with the European Union.
  • Engage consumers in energy saving and respond to demand by continuing to invest in energy efficiency. 
  • Prepare backup options for winter heating .
  • Ukraine and its international partners must ensure sufficient gas reserves ahead of the winter.
  • Strengthen gas import capacities from the European Union 
  • Coordinate approaches to Ukraine and Moldova. Energy security issues in Ukraine and Moldova are closely linked, and investments in new sources of supply, energy efficiency, and strengthening interconnections with neighboring countries bring both national and regional benefits. This requires coordinated strategies that recognize the interconnected nature of risks in the region and act quickly to mitigate them.
  • To lay the foundation for a modern, market-based, resilient and sustainable Ukrainian energy system that is well integrated with the EU system. 

Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are already 85% protected - Shmyhal tells about preparations for winter and possible Russian attacks10.09.24, 12:59 • 19908 views

