Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are already 85% protected - Shmyhal tells about preparations for winter and possible Russian attacks

It is currently impossible to specify the conditions in which Ukrainians will go through the winter heating season. The state is preparing for winter and possible Russian attacks by protecting energy facilities with the first and second level of protection. At present, most of Ukrenergo's first-stage energy infrastructure facilities are already 85% protected. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work.

Details

When asked how long there will be no power in winter, Shmyhal said that it is wrong to make predictions now.

No one can talk about 4 hours, 16 hours, or no blackouts at all today, because the Russians have their own plans. We are preparing for this and understand how to get through this winter. We will definitely get through it, together, united, prepared for this winter. The conditions in which we will go through it will only be seen as we move through this winter heating season - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister told us what is being done to ensure that Ukraine will pass this winter in a stable and confident manner.

We protect our power facilities with the first and second level of protection, the first level of protection is gabions with sand. The second level is reinforced concrete structures that can withstand direct drone strikes and also protect our power facilities from missile fragments. This work is being done. Today, 85 percent of the facilities to be protected in the first stage of Ukrenergo's defense have already been protected - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the state has allocated about UAH 19 billion for this purpose, and Ukrenergo has financed another UAH 13 billion from the funds of its partners, which were allocated as loans to the company.

"Separately, all of our gas producers and oil refineries have also received elements of the first and second level of protection, plus active protection, which is generally an air defense system. In general, mostly energy infrastructure facilities are protected by Patriot, Iris-T and other systems," the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, each of these facilities is protected by a common cover system, and each facility is defended separately by mobile fire groups, and "individual facility-based means of air defense and destruction of enemy targets" are allocated separately for each facility.

The Ministry of Energy named the conditions under which the winter will pass in normal mode