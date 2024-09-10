Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are already 85% protected - Shmyhal tells about preparations for winter and possible Russian attacks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196890 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152725 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142741 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89132 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65205 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44204 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73053 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50818 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197639 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186442 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201419 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6924 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149548 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152910 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143842 views
Actual
Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are already 85% protected - Shmyhal tells about preparations for winter and possible Russian attacks

Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are already 85% protected - Shmyhal tells about preparations for winter and possible Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19909 views

The Prime Minister spoke about preparing the energy infrastructure for winter. Most of Ukrenergo's first phase facilities are 85% protected, and the government has allocated UAH 19 billion to protect power facilities.

It is currently impossible to specify the conditions in which Ukrainians will go through the winter heating season. The state is preparing for winter and possible Russian attacks by protecting energy facilities with the first and second level of protection. At present, most of Ukrenergo's first-stage energy infrastructure facilities are already 85% protected. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work. 

Details 

When asked how long there will be no power in winter, Shmyhal said that  it is wrong to make predictions now. 

No one can talk about 4 hours, 16 hours, or no blackouts at all today,  because the Russians have their own plans. We are preparing for this and understand how to get through  this winter. We will definitely get through it, together, united,  prepared for this winter. The conditions in which we will go through it will only be seen as we move through this winter heating season

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister told us what is being done  to ensure that Ukraine will pass this winter in a stable and confident manner. 

We protect our power facilities with the first and second level of protection, the first level of protection is gabions with sand. The second level is reinforced concrete structures that can withstand direct drone strikes and also protect our power facilities from missile fragments. This work is being done. Today, 85 percent  of the facilities to be protected  in the first stage of Ukrenergo's defense have already been protected

- Shmyhal said. 

According to him, the state has allocated about UAH 19 billion for this purpose, and Ukrenergo has financed another UAH 13 billion from the funds of its partners, which were allocated as loans to the company. 

"Separately, all of our gas producers and oil refineries have also received elements of the first and second level of protection, plus active protection, which is generally an air defense system. In general, mostly energy infrastructure facilities are protected by Patriot, Iris-T and other systems," the Prime Minister emphasized. 

According to him, each of these facilities is protected by a common cover system, and  each facility is defended separately by mobile fire groups, and "individual facility-based means of air defense and destruction of enemy targets" are allocated separately for each facility. 

The Ministry of Energy named the conditions under which the winter will pass in normal mode06.09.24, 15:13 • 14557 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising