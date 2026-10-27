New power outages in seven regions due to Russian attacks; a miner was killed

New power outages were recorded in seven regions of Ukraine as of the morning of October 27 as a result of Russian attacks. A miner was killed in the enemy strike. The Ministry of Energy reported this, UNN writes.

Enemy attacks

"During the day, the enemy shelled power generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks in several regions. As a result, as of the morning, consumers in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions remain without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the ministry, energy workers continue restoration efforts and are doing everything possible to restore power supply to as many consumers as possible as quickly as possible.

"Unfortunately, during the previous day, a miner was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian attack. Our sincere condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Schedules

Due to grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks, hourly power outage schedules are in effect today, October 27, in some regions. Capacity limitation schedules are also being applied to industrial consumers and businesses. These measures are necessary to maintain the stable operation of the power system and prevent larger-scale accidents, the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules are in effect—with up to 2.5 queues for all categories of consumers in some regions.

Consumption

Electricity consumption has decreased, Ukrenergo reported. Today, October 27, as of 09:30, it was 1.36% lower than at the same time the previous day—Monday. The reason for the changes is forced consumption restrictions due to the consequences of Russian attacks.

Yesterday, October 26, the daily peak in consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as on the previous working day—Friday, October 23.

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