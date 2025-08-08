New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: Latvia is ready to join

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a new tool for supplying weapons to Ukraine - PURL - with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs. Latvia is ready to join, UNN reports with reference to the head of state.

I spoke with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. I informed him about contacts with partners and the situation in diplomacy. I shared our vision of what steps are important to take next. Ukraine and all other European countries need reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we understand equally: this can be achieved through the support of the United States and the unity of Europe. We agreed to coordinate efforts - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that they also discussed Ukraine's European integration path.

Ukraine has done everything necessary. It will be fair and honest to open the first negotiation cluster for us and Moldova at the same time. Latvia fundamentally supports Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. We highly appreciate this position. We also discussed the new PURL tool, which is already really working. Latvia is ready to join. Thank you - Zelenskyy said.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails

The US and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative.

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine for $500 million.