New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: Latvia is ready to join

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17397 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16799 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 37057 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46762 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 37712 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 32147 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58552 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24432 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 62704 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 59592 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since JuneAugust 8, 05:30 AM
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet11:15 AM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17401 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet11:15 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58557 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66639 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 62708 views
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldAugust 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"August 4, 03:58 PM
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: Latvia is ready to join

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs discussed a new instrument for supplying weapons to Ukraine, PURL, which Latvia is ready to join. Ukraine's European integration path and the need to open a negotiation cluster were also discussed.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: Latvia is ready to join

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a new tool for supplying weapons to Ukraine - PURL - with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs. Latvia is ready to join, UNN reports with reference to the head of state.

Details

I spoke with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. I informed him about contacts with partners and the situation in diplomacy. I shared our vision of what steps are important to take next. Ukraine and all other European countries need reliable peace and a guaranteed future. It is important that we understand equally: this can be achieved through the support of the United States and the unity of Europe. We agreed to coordinate efforts

- Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that they also discussed Ukraine's European integration path.

Ukraine has done everything necessary. It will be fair and honest to open the first negotiation cluster for us and Moldova at the same time. Latvia fundamentally supports Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. We highly appreciate this position. We also discussed the new PURL tool, which is already really working. Latvia is ready to join. Thank you

- Zelenskyy said.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 8/6/25, 4:03 PM • 114592 views

Addition

The US and NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative.

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine for $500 million.

Anna Murashko

Edgars Rinkēvičs
Latvia
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Europe
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Moldova