New calorie requirements for military food: what will change in 2025
The Ministry of Defense has approved new calorie requirements for food for the Armed Forces, which will become mandatory in 2025. Previously, the calorie content was determined by the suppliers themselves, but now clear standards will be set.
The decision was made after inspections of military units, which revealed shortcomings, in particular, in cases of supplying food with low calorie content.
The MoD procurement agency DOT is expected to start using these requirements as an annex to state contracts (agreements) for the purchase of food products, which will come into force in early 2025.
Previously, the energy value was determined by the supplier itself at the stage of signing a contract with the state enterprise.
The new standards are set out in the document "Requirements for the Energy Value of Certain Food Products According to the Catalog of Food Products, the Indicators of Which Are Defined by State Standards".
Establishing clear requirements for the energy value of products is not just a matter of standards, but a guarantee that our defenders will receive what they need to maintain combat readiness and health
