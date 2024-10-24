New accusations against Trump: ex-model speaks about harassment 30 years ago
Kyiv • UNN
Former model Stacy Williams accused Donald Trump of sexual harassment that occurred in 1993. She released this information two weeks before the election to prevent his re-election.
Two weeks before the U.S. election, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was again accused of harassing an ex-model, UNN reports citing Bild.
Details
Former model Stacy Williams accused Trump of groping her in 1993.
According to her, she decided to disclose the details of the incident to prevent the Republican from being re-elected.
Addendum
This is not the first time such accusations have been made. Last year, a jury found Donald Trump responsible for sexual assault of writer Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment.