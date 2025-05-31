Nearly two hundred combat engagements at the front in a day: maps from the General Staff

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2340 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 26655 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 76819 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 80678 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 78081 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 118707 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 107908 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 61544 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33979 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31096 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council

May 30, 10:03 PM • 11056 views

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

May 30, 11:38 PM • 13112 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

02:31 AM • 12233 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

03:06 AM • 5694 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM • 11430 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 69547 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 90930 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 101470 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 118708 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 107908 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Hakan Fidan

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35143 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 70443 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 59451 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134373 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 125905 views
Actual

Truth Social

Facebook

The New York Times

Telegram

Hryvnia

Nearly two hundred combat engagements at the front in a day: maps from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

On May 30, 191 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 85 airstrikes, carried out 6071 shellings, and involved 3767 kamikaze drones.

Nearly two hundred combat engagements at the front in a day: maps from the General Staff

During the day of May 30, 191 combat clashes were recorded on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the day before, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using four missiles, and 85 air strikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,071 shellings, including 88 from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 3,767 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Prohody, Sumy region; Okip, Veterinary, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Starovirivka, Kharkiv region; Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Kopteve, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovga Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Zelene, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region

- the report says.

At the same time, over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, six command posts, 16 artillery pieces and another important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zeleny Hai and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the directions of Novy Myr, Bilohorivka, Olhivka, Karpivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped 11 enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Chasovoy Yar and near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the Toretsk area and in the directions of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and in the direction of the settlement of Komar.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipole direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novodanilivka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction.

Over the past day, 34 combat clashes took place in this direction, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 shellings, nine of which were from a reactive salvo fire system

- the General Staff said.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 30, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,250 Russian soldiers. Also, 54 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were destroyed.

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy31.05.25, 02:38 • 12955 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$62.80
Bitcoin
$103,558.00
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,319.01
Ethereum
$2,513.12