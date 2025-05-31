Nearly two hundred combat engagements at the front in a day: maps from the General Staff

During the day of May 30, 191 combat clashes were recorded on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the day before, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using four missiles, and 85 air strikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,071 shellings, including 88 from reactive salvo fire systems, and involved 3,767 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Prohody, Sumy region; Okip, Veterinary, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Starovirivka, Kharkiv region; Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Kopteve, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovga Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Mala Tokmachka, Zelene, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region - the report says.

At the same time, over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, six command posts, 16 artillery pieces and another important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zeleny Hai and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the directions of Novy Myr, Bilohorivka, Olhivka, Karpivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped 11 enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Chasovoy Yar and near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the Toretsk area and in the directions of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and in the direction of the settlement of Komar.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipole direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novodanilivka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction.

Over the past day, 34 combat clashes took place in this direction, the enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 shellings, nine of which were from a reactive salvo fire system - the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 30, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,250 Russian soldiers. Also, 54 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were destroyed.

