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NBA star Adams expects sports performance to decline due to the release of GTA 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams joked that the release of GTA VI in November would lower the performance of players and coaches. The game will be released on November 19, 2026.

NBA star Adams expects sports performance to decline due to the release of GTA 6
Steven Adams / Imagn Images

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams joked that the level of play in the NBA and other leagues may decline in November due to the release of GTA VI. Adams made the remark during the team's press conference, UNN reports. 

Details 

During Steven Adams's press conference, the basketball player was asked which computer games he enjoys. He replied that he likes shooters, while his teammates prefer sports simulators. 

They (my friends — ed.) don't usually play such games very often. I'll put it this way: you should expect league results overall to drop in November. GTA is coming out. So watch the NFL (the American football league — ed.), watch the leagues, and see how their performance declines 

— Adams said. 

He added that in November, the performance of not only the players but also the coaching staffs would decline. 

Coaching and scouting analytics in November will be simply terrible. This applies only to November, but in December they should bounce back 

— Adams added. 

Reminder 

The developers at Rockstar Games, together with the Netflix platform, held an online presentation of a 27-minute preview of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI.  

GTA VI is expected to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a price starting at $79.99. This applies to the base single-player game. Grand Theft Auto V was $10 cheaper. Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition "enhances the experience" of the base game with an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, clothing, and action spanning every aspect of Jason and Lucia's story," according to Rockstar. This version will cost $99.99.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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