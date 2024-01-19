NATO to launch largest military exercise in decades next week

About 90,000 troops will take part in NATO's largest exercise in decades, which begins next week, NATO's top commander, Chris Cavoli, said on Thursday. Reuters reported this, according to UNN.

Details

NATO's large-scale exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 will start next week and last until May

"The alliance will demonstrate its ability to strengthen the Euro-Atlantic area through a transatlantic redeployment of forces from North America," the American general told reporters in Brussels after a two-day meeting of national defense ministers.

According to Cavoli, the troops will be sent from NATO allies and Sweden.

The Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that the Alliance now has the most robust defense plans since the Cold War to "deter any enemy and defend every inch of its territory."