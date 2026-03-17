The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, is a suspect in a criminal case concerning the extortion of a bribe for the allocation of a land plot in the village of Stari Bezradychi near Kyiv in 2014. According to information from former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, at that time Kryvonos worked as the head of the registration service of the Obukhiv City and District Department of Justice of the Kyiv region.

Bronyvytskyi states that in 2014, the head of the Starobezradychi Village Council, Petro Horbachenko, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the head of the State Land Agency in Obukhiv district and Semen Kryvonos. They demanded 120 thousand US dollars from a citizen for the allocation of a land plot of 0.25 hectares in the village of Stari Bezradychi for the construction of a residential building.

This land was allocated and registered to a straw man, whom Kryvonos found. He, as the head of the registration service of the Obukhiv City and District Department of Justice, facilitated the unhindered registration of ownership rights to this straw man.

"Kryvonos S.Y. finds straw men, to whom land plots are subsequently registered, and also facilitates the quick and unhindered registration of documents for them in the registration service of the Obukhiv district," Bronyvytskyi quoted from the criminal case materials.

According to him, in December 2014, searches were conducted at the homes of the suspects in the proceedings, including Semen Kryvonos. Searches were conducted at his place of residence, work, and in his Hyundai Santa Fe car. During the investigative actions, mobile phones and other material evidence were seized.

The former prosecutor published a link to the relevant court ruling dated 08.12.2014, which clearly mentions Kryvonos's surname.

According to Bronyvytskyi, information about the criminal case was deliberately concealed during the competition for the position of NABU director by Semen Kryvonos himself.

It should be recalled that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos is also accused of adopting a child to avoid imprisonment for voter bribery after a corresponding court verdict. After receiving amnesty, he abandoned the adoption, using the child and mother as a tool to avoid criminal liability for the crime.