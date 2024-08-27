Mysterious blonde, who was seen with Durov before his arrest, has disappeared - media

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was with a mystery woman before his arrest. According to media reports, she was also arrested in Paris along with the Telegram founder. She was later allegedly released after interrogation; her whereabouts are unknown.

Details

The circumstances surrounding the detention of Russian-born Telegram founder Pavel Durov continue to be clarified.

Shortly before his arrest on Saturday, August 24, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was outside with a blonde woman. According to rumors, this is 24-year-old streamer Yulia Vavilova. The girl is active on Instagram, as well as on the live streaming platform Twitch, where she posts videos about video games and cryptocurrency.

While Durov and Vavilova have not publicly acknowledged their relationship, their frequent appearances together suggest a close connection. Her social media posts prior to her arrest indicated that Vavilova had been to the same locations as the Telegram CEO, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

There is speculation that her social media posts may have revealed something about the Russian-born billionaire's whereabouts. “It's hard to say whether her posts played a direct role in his arrest, but if you follow her on social media, you can easily track Durov's movements,” explains French data protection researcher Baptiste Robert.

According to French media reports, a young woman was also arrested in Paris last week along with Pavel Durov, but was released after interrogation. The businessman's bodyguard was also released, and the Russian-born billionaire himself remains in custody.

However, the mysterious blonde has disappeared - the woman's family has been unable to contact her since the CEO of Telegram was arrested. The young woman is also no longer active on social media.

