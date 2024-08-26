Not a political decision: Macron comments on Durov's arrest in France for the first time

The detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Paris has no political grounds. This was stated by French President Emanuel Macron, reports UNN.

Details

Macron assured on his X page that the arrest of the Telegram founder “took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation.

This is in no way a political decision. This decision is made by judges - the French leader emphasized.

According to him, France supports freedom of expression, but in a state governed by the rule of law, social media freedoms “are exercised within the limits established by law to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights.

It is the courts, in conditions of full independence, that should ensure compliance with the law , Macron added.

Recall

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained on August 24 at the Paris airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking. Later, a Paris court extended the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov to 96 hours.