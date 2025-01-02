Mykolaiv has already pumped out 42 tons of oil from the Southern Bug after the Russian attack

Mykolaiv has already pumped out 42 tons of oil that leaked into the Southern Bug after the December attack by Russia. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

"As of the evening of January 2, we have already pumped out 42 tons. We have also purchased a ton of absorbent. After we collect as many stains as possible, we will neutralize them with an absorbent," the mayor said.

He added that tomorrow a bulldozer will be working to collect the contaminated soil layer.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, a drone fragment damaged a tank with vegetable oil at a company. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil got into the Southern Bug River and is being pumped out.