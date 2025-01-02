Mykolaiv has already pumped out 42 tons of oil from the Southern Bug after the Russian attack

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154846 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131278 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175778 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111531 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167666 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135443 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134725 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63747 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103785 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175787 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184353 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134725 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135443 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144328 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135868 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152942 views
Mykolaiv has already pumped out 42 tons of oil from the Southern Bug after the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24864 views

After the December attack by Russia in Mykolaiv, 42 tons of oil were pumped out of the Southern Bug River. To neutralize the contamination, they purchased a ton of absorbent and plan to collect the contaminated soil.

Mykolaiv has already pumped out 42 tons of oil that leaked into the Southern Bug after the December attack by Russia. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

"As of the evening of January 2, we have already pumped out 42 tons. We have also purchased a ton of absorbent. After we collect as many stains as possible, we will neutralize them with an absorbent," the mayor said.

He added that tomorrow a bulldozer will be working to collect the contaminated soil layer.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, a drone fragment damaged a tank with vegetable oil at a company. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil got into the Southern Bug River and is being pumped out.

Antonina Tumanova

War
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising