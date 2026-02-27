"My eternal support and pillar" - Heraskevych touchingly congratulated his father on his birthday

Photo: www.instagram.com/heraskevychvladyslav

Famous Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified by the IOC from the 2026 Olympics for his desire to use a "memory helmet" during his run, warmly congratulated his father on his birthday. This is reported by UNN with reference to the athlete's Instagram.

Details

Vladyslav published a series of photos on his photoblog, in which he poses with his father. At the same time, the first photo was an archival one. In it, we see a young Vladyslav sitting on his father's shoulders. The other shots represented the sports present of the Heraskevych family.

My eternal support and pillar. Happy Birthday, Dad! Thank you for everything - Vladyslav captioned his post.

Subscribers also joined the words of congratulations that Vlad expressed to his loved one. In the comments, it was noted that Mykhailo Heraskevych has not changed at all over the years.

