Exclusive
11:15 AM • 3286 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 7042 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 22063 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 38986 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 35155 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 35079 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 30489 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 48248 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22550 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 110319 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
"My eternal support and pillar" - Heraskevych touchingly congratulated his father on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych, disqualified by the IOC from the 2026 Olympics, warmly congratulated his father on his birthday on Instagram. He posted archival and modern photos with his father, thanking him for his support.

"My eternal support and pillar" - Heraskevych touchingly congratulated his father on his birthday
Photo: www.instagram.com/heraskevychvladyslav

Famous Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified by the IOC from the 2026 Olympics for his desire to use a "memory helmet" during his run, warmly congratulated his father on his birthday. This is reported by UNN with reference to the athlete's Instagram.

Details

Vladyslav published a series of photos on his photoblog, in which he poses with his father. At the same time, the first photo was an archival one. In it, we see a young Vladyslav sitting on his father's shoulders. The other shots represented the sports present of the Heraskevych family.

My eternal support and pillar. Happy Birthday, Dad! Thank you for everything

- Vladyslav captioned his post.

Subscribers also joined the words of congratulations that Vlad expressed to his loved one. In the comments, it was noted that Mykhailo Heraskevych has not changed at all over the years.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Vladyslav Heraskevych spoke in the Verkhovna Rada session hall. The athlete publicly called for stripping Olympic champion Serhiy Bubka of the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietySports
