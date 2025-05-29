Musk resigns from Trump's administration

Billionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk announced that he is leaving the post he held in the administration of US President Donald Trump, writes UNN.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk wrote on X.

At the same time, Musk stated that "the DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Earlier, it was reported that Musk may hold the position of a special civil servant for a little more than 130 days a year, this term expires on May 30.

