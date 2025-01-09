ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 19702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139671 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131129 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166653 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109905 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160600 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104341 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113908 views

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: court extends the arrest of a parole officer

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: court extends the arrest of a parole officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25206 views

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi Court extended the arrest of Artem Kosov until March 9 without the right to bail. The parole officer, who is accused of killing a 16-year-old teenager at a funicular station, faces life in prison.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of Artem Kosov, an officer of the State Protection Department, who is accused in the case of the murder of a teenager at a funicular station, until March 9. UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

"Kosov will be held in custody until March 9 without the right to bail," the statement said.

Addendum

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv. According to the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that Kosov does not admit his guilt.

On April 9, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court sent the law enforcement officer to 60 days in custody without bail.

On May 8, it was reported that SBI officers had completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Protection Department who killed a teenager in a Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising