Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv: court extends the arrest of a parole officer

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of Artem Kosov, an officer of the State Protection Department, who is accused in the case of the murder of a teenager at a funicular station, until March 9. UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

"Kosov will be held in custody until March 9 without the right to bail," the statement said.

Addendum

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kyiv. According to the Zmina Football School, the deceased was their 16-year-old student.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that Kosov does not admit his guilt.

On April 9, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court sent the law enforcement officer to 60 days in custody without bail.

On May 8, it was reported that SBI officers had completed a pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. An employee of the State Protection Department who killed a teenager in a Kyiv funicular faces life imprisonment.