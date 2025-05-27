$41.570.06
Mumbai is suffering from monsoon rains: a red alert in the Indian city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

A red alert has been declared in Mumbai due to the earliest monsoon in many years. The southwest monsoon provides 70-80% of the annual rainfall in South Asia.

Mumbai is suffering from monsoon rains: a red alert in the Indian city

A red alert has been declared in Mumbai amid India's "earliest" monsoon in years. UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Mumbai is experiencing a severe weather shock due to continuous pre-season rains. The key reason is that the annual monsoon arrived in India's financial capital almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" in Mumbai. At the same time, the city authorities declared a red level of danger until the middle of the week.

Reference

The southwest monsoon, a colossal sea breeze, provides 70 to 80 percent of South Asia's annual rainfall from June to September each year.

It occurs when seasonal heat warms the mainland of the subcontinent, causing air to rise and attract cooler winds from the Indian Ocean, releasing huge amounts of rain.

Add

South Asia has seen rising temperatures in recent years, accompanied by changing weather patterns. However, scientists are still unsure of the exact impact of global warming on the region's extremely complex monsoon system.

Recall

In the coming days, it will rain in Ukraine, especially in the Right Bank, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

A ship with Ukrainians on board sank off the coast of India - everyone was rescued26.05.25, 13:10 • 3496 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
India
Indian Ocean
Ukraine
