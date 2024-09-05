MP: All personnel votes on dismissal and appointment of new ministers will be held today in the Parliament

Today, the Verkhovna Rada will hold all personnel votes on the dismissal and appointment of new ministers. It is planned to dismiss Iryna Vereshchuk, Dmytro Kuleba and Vitaliy Koval, as well as to appoint 9 new ministers. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

All personnel votes will be held today. Vereshchuk, Kuleba and Koval will be dismissed. Also today, 9 new ministers will be appointed - wrote Goncharenko on Telegram.

Addendum

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned - Oleksandr Kamyshin, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olga Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk and Dmytro Kuleba.

On August 4, the Verkhovna Rada considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba and Iryna Vereshchuk.

On the evening of September 5, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Verkhovna Rada had received submissions on the appointment of new ministers.



At the suggestion of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine submitted a motion for the appointment:

Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Vitaliy Koval as the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Matviy Bidnyi as the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Svitlana Hrynchuk as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Natalia Kalmykova as the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Herman Smetanin as Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

As a reminder, UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.