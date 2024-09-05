MP: All personnel votes on dismissal and appointment of new ministers will be held today in the Parliament

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123919 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127968 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159401 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204499 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192474 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 89357 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 63813 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103368 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100174 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 49708 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219049 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206899 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 27242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 43278 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152828 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155916 views
Actual
MP: All personnel votes on dismissal and appointment of new ministers will be held today in the Parliament

MP: All personnel votes on dismissal and appointment of new ministers will be held today in the Parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22964 views

Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote to dismiss three ministers and appoint nine new ones. Among the candidates for the new positions are Olga Stefanishyna, Oleksiy Kuleba and others.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada will hold all personnel votes on the dismissal and appointment of new ministers. It is planned to dismiss Iryna Vereshchuk, Dmytro Kuleba and Vitaliy Koval, as well as to appoint 9 new ministers. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

All personnel votes will be held today. Vereshchuk, Kuleba and Koval will be dismissed. Also today, 9 new ministers will be appointed

- wrote Goncharenko on Telegram.

Addendum

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned - Oleksandr Kamyshin, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olga Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk and Dmytro Kuleba.

On August 4, the Verkhovna Rada considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba and Iryna Vereshchuk.

On the evening of September 5, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that the Verkhovna Rada had received submissions on the appointment of new ministers. 

At the suggestion of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine submitted a motion for the appointment:

  • Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine. 
  • Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine. 
  • Vitaliy Koval as the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. 
  • Matviy Bidnyi as the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine. 
  • Svitlana Hrynchuk as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. 
  • Natalia Kalmykova as the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. 
  • Herman Smetanin as Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. 
  • Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

As a reminder, UNN  wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising