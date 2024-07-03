More than 500 conscripted Odesa ambulance workers to receive reservations

For the Odesa ambulance, a reservation list of 504 employees was agreed upon. But all employees, according to the established procedure, must be approved by the TCC. This was reported by the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of Odesa Oblast, UNN reports .

We would like to inform you that in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine dated 25.06.2024 No. 15431, the Center has agreed on the list of reservations for employees liable for military service of the Municipal Enterprise "OOCEMD and MC" of the Odesa Regional Council" dated 21.05.2024. The list concerns 504 employees of our center - the statement said.

However, it is clarified that all employees must be approved by the Territorial Recruitment Center in accordance with the established procedure.

The staff of the medical facility also thanked the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, and his deputy, Oleksandr Kharlov, for their assistance in resolving this issue.

"We hope that this will contribute to the sustainable work of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Odesa Oblast Council and to attracting new employees and better staffing of the teams," the doctors said.

As a reminder, in June there was a conflict between ambulance crews and the TCC. Later, the authorities reported that the conflict was resolved.