Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has published for public discussion a draft resolution proposing to restrict military personnel's access to gambling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

According to the draft resolution, restricting the participation of military personnel in visiting gambling establishments and participating in gambling during martial law provides for preventing military personnel from visiting gambling establishments and participating in gambling, and is implemented through automated data exchange between the Register of Persons Restricted from Access to Gambling Establishments and/or Participation in Gambling, and the Register of Military Personnel.

The request is made in the following sequence:

taxpayer's registration number or Ukrainian citizen's passport number;

unique record number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if available);

surname, first name, patronymic (if available) and date of birth (day, month, year);

type, series (if available) and number of the identity document.

If a match is found between the data of a person contained in the Register of Military Personnel, an automatic response is generated to the gambling organizer stating that the person has restrictions on visiting gambling establishments and participating in gambling.

Data on a person's affiliation with military personnel are not disclosed. Such a person is not allowed to visit a gambling establishment or participate in gambling.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that provides for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased responsibility for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising.