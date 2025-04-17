Mineral agreement between Ukraine and the USA: the final text is not expected this week

The Ukrainian side does not expect the final text of the so-called agreement on minerals with the US this week, negotiations are scheduled for next week as well, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said on the telethon on the evening of April 16, writes UNN.

Details

"We are actually working 24/7 with the American side now," said Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

He said that the day before "another call with the legal team ended". "We have a lot of technical issues," he said.

"There is really a lot of work, and this is a positive sign, because both sides are involved in this work. We really want to sum up a certain interim result this week, just to record it with a joint statement, a memorandum of intent - to reflect the progress that has been made in writing. And this will be important. (...) In fact, a rather pragmatic legal structure is currently being worked out, so we... expect that today (April 16), perhaps even some document will be signed. But besides that, we have the next round of negotiations scheduled for next week. In fact, on April 24, we will again be in the mode of a personal meeting, constantly sitting and working," Kachka said.

"Therefore, there will be no final text of the agreement this week. There is a lot of work, because the ideas that were laid down in the agreement by the US need to be... finalized so that they are realistic, they are harmonious, and that it works properly," the Deputy Minister of Economy said.

