Microsoft announced the restoration of services after a global outage — what is happening in Ukraine

$45.3850.34
ukenru
08:33 AM • 1456 views
White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned
08:12 AM • 4202 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14
06:52 AM • 11094 views
License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report
05:59 AM • 13996 views
Putin issued the US an ultimatum regarding Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe – NYT revealed the Kremlin's demands
05:42 AM • 12618 views
The largest aviation disruption in the U.S. in 25 years: Trump officials named the cause of the failure and warned of further flight suspensions
04:16 AM • 15923 views
The Kremlin called on the United States and Europe to pressure Ukraine over the situation in Kostiantynivka
03:37 AM • 15517 views
What Ukrainian Gripens will be able to use to shoot down Russian "Shaheds" – experts name the main problem
November 14, 02:55 AM • 13216 views
The United States has begun working on the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war, the White House says
November 14, 01:55 AM • 14080 views
Ukraine is increasing the production and use of Neptune missiles – the number of strikes against Russia has risen significantly
November 14, 01:35 AM • 13777 views
Air travel has been restored in the United States after a massive outage – thousands of flights were canceled and delayed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
5.8m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam but is not going to give up – what the star saidNovember 13, 11:05 PM • 9414 views
"Ukrposhta" will issue a stamp featuring lard, garlic and pickles — when it will be releasedNovember 14, 12:05 AM • 7484 views
Katy Perry appeared on a date with Justin Trudeau after her ex-husband was convicted of rapeNovember 14, 01:05 AM • 8698 views
An ancient tomb with Roman glass and unique gold ornaments was found in MongoliaNovember 14, 02:05 AM • 6648 views
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacks03:05 AM • 6258 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 66369 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 67125 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 66271 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 64606 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 65212 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launch08:05 AM • 832 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing team05:05 AM • 3990 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"04:07 AM • 4806 views
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish women03:52 AM • 4606 views
There has not been such a large-scale grounding of flights in the United States since the September 11 terrorist attacks03:05 AM • 6330 views
Actual
Starlink
SpaceX Starship
The New York Times
Technology
Series

Microsoft announced the restoration of services after a global outage — what is happening in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

Microsoft restored consumer services after an outage that affected more than 70 countries and impacted 430 million users. Corporate systems are still being monitored.

Microsoft announced the restoration of services after a global outage — what is happening in Ukraine

Microsoft said that its consumer services were fully restored at 16:10 UTC on Friday (18:10 Kyiv time), while some sustained recovery of Microsoft 365 business services was also observed. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The technology giant said it was "monitoring emails that accumulated during the incident" before considering the issue with its business services resolved.

"Given the serious consequences of this incident, we will continue monitoring for an extended period to ensure that no additional mitigation measures are required," Microsoft said in an update on its services status page.

Update

The outage, as the BBC notes, affected more than 70 countries, disrupting everything from business operations to government services and private users. More than 430 million people worldwide use the affected products.

Microsoft said this was a technical issue that arose during a "network capacity upgrade" and was not related to cyber agents or artificial intelligence agents.

Experts said the event was a "stark reminder" of how heavily businesses and vital services depend on a small group of major technology providers.

Users began reporting problems accessing Microsoft 365 products on Thursday, November 12.

By Friday, November 13, the widespread problem had affected institutions ranging from the government of Japan and the Supreme Court of the Philippines to Australia's intelligence service, as well as trains, hospitals and courts in North America. In the United Kingdom, some National Health Service (NHS) units, including clinics and hospitals, were affected, as were some schools and police departments.

In Canada, the national rail network said passengers might not receive email updates about their journeys, while hospitals across the country also encountered email problems.

In the United States, staff members of the U.S. House of Representatives told Politico that the outage slowed the legislature's work for an entire day, as all processes are carried out through Microsoft Outlook.

The Singapore government acknowledged that some of its systems were affected, while in India the outage disrupted the work of many people on Friday.

In Turkey, advisers and officials participating in the COP31 climate summit in Antalya were frustrated by their inability to access Outlook.

Small businesses and private individuals were also affected.

Major outage has occurred in Microsoft services: the situation in Ukraine13.11.26, 08:53 • 19417 views

Situation in Ukraine

According to the Downdetector monitoring service, the Microsoft 365 outage also affected Ukrainian users.

Over the past 24 hours, since 10:11 on November 13, the number of reports of problems with its operation began to decline and by the morning of November 14 had reached 1–3 such reports.

Most reports of problems over the past 24 hours concerned login (34%), the app (31%), and the website (23%).

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
National Health Service
United States House of Representatives
Reuters
Australia
Philippines
India
Singapore
Canada
Great Britain
North America
Japan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Microsoft