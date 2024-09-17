Mental health: some veterans are still embarrassed to seek help

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114657 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149676 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150700 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141986 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194744 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112337 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183930 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104954 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45811 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72752 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69117 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42606 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49250 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191180 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183930 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199275 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148218 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151815 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159330 views
Actual
Mental health: some veterans are still embarrassed to seek help

Mental health: some veterans are still embarrassed to seek help

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121125 views

A Veterans' Center was opened in Brovary, where war veterans and their families can receive psychological support. Some veterans are embarrassed to seek help, but the center is working to overcome this barrier.

Not only the participants of the Russian war need to restore their mental health, but also their family members and family members of the deceased. But some veterans are to some extent embarrassed to seek help. Tetiana Hordiienko, project manager of the Brovary City Veterans Center, spoke about this in a commentary to UNN.

According to her, the veterans' hub in the Brovary community has been operating for less than a month, and the work in all areas, including psychological assistance, is only gaining momentum.

During this time, 113 defenders of Ukraine have visited our hub. They also seek psychological help. A psychologist conducts individual conversations with them. The same assistance is provided to the children of veterans and those who died, because mental health is important not only for the veteran, but for the whole family. When someone is at war, the whole family is at war, and this affects everyone's moral and mental health,

- noted Tetiana Gordienko.

The head of the Veterans' Hub in Brovary emphasizes that it is important for participants in the Russian-Ukrainian war to support their families at this time.

"Veterans are not used to this, they are shy to come. Sometimes it happens that they even come to the hub with their wives just to meet us, because they are very interested in what we do.

We assume that the hub should not only resolve some issues related to government agencies, but also, in terms of mental health support, hold various events not only for the military but also for their families, and provide them with their own space for their initiatives.

We pay considerable attention to working with military children. In particular, we recently created a joint wish list with the children. We had stickers and a wish list, and each child chose the sticker that he or she thought was most needed right now. For some, it was, for example, a house that was destroyed, for others, the hugs of their relatives, for others, a pet, for others, waiting for loved ones to come back from the war. That's why we made such a joint letter with the hope that in the near future it will be put into action, into life," added Tatyana Gordienko.

Recall

On August 22, Brovary opened a city veterans' center, where veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, family members of the dead and prisoners of war, and active military personnel can, among other things, receive advice on paperwork, employment or starting their own business, address issues of medical care and psychological rehabilitation, etc.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko commented to UNN that the city council has a clear understanding that veterans' policy is, in fact, a key area of its activity.

Currently, there are up to two thousand veterans in our community, 278 of whom are people with disabilities. And no matter how much we want it, the number of these people will unfortunately grow as the war continues. They need psychological and physical rehabilitation, and some need help with work and housing. We face these issues here on the ground every day. And, of course, in order to solve them, we need to have relevant government programs in place and adequate funding. For our part, we also allocate certain funds to support veterans and simplify the procedures for solving urgent issues. After all, these people defended our land with arms in their hands, and they should be given due respect,

- said Ihor Sapozhko.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWarKyiv region

Contact us about advertising