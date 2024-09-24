Media: cars from Ukraine will be subject to registration in Germany from October

Starting in October, refugees from Ukraine will be required to obtain German license plates for their cars imported to Germany if they stay in Germany for more than a year. The federal government has established the relevant legal rules. Until September 30, exceptions granted by the federal states are still in effect for Ukrainian cars, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to the newspaper, the procedure for re-registering Ukrainian vehicles is described in a catalog developed in recent months by the German Ministry of Transport together with the federal states. Car owners must provide the German authorities with an identity card with a Latin name and surname, a Ukrainian certificate of roadworthiness, and insurance.

Ukrainian documents in digital format are not accepted. After re-registration of the vehicle, Ukrainian license plates are replaced with German ones. Ukrainian cars are also subject to registration at German customs. Ukrainian refugees resettling to the EU may be exempt from import duties on vehicles, as well as any other personal property.

The German Ministry of Transport has not specified how many Ukrainian cars are currently in Germany and how many of them are subject to re-registration. Under the previous rules, Ukrainians had to apply for an exemption from re-registration of their vehicles at their place of residence in the Federal Republic. To do so, they had to confirm that they had civil liability insurance and a certificate of roadworthiness.

