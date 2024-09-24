ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Media: cars from Ukraine will be subject to registration in Germany from October

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24227 views

Starting in October, refugees from Ukraine will have to obtain German license plates for cars that have been in Germany for more than a year. To re-register, you need personal documents, an admission certificate, and insurance.

Starting in October, refugees from Ukraine will be required to obtain German license plates for their cars imported to Germany if they stay in Germany for more than a year. The federal government has established the relevant legal rules. Until September 30, exceptions granted by the federal states are still in effect for Ukrainian cars, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to the newspaper, the procedure for re-registering Ukrainian vehicles is described in a catalog developed in recent months by the German Ministry of Transport together with the federal states. Car owners must provide the German authorities with an identity card with a Latin name and surname, a Ukrainian certificate of roadworthiness, and insurance.

Ukrainian documents in digital format are not accepted. After re-registration of the vehicle, Ukrainian license plates are replaced with German ones. Ukrainian cars are also subject to registration at German customs. Ukrainian refugees resettling to the EU may be exempt from import duties on vehicles, as well as any other personal property.

The German Ministry of Transport has not specified how many Ukrainian cars are currently in Germany and how many of them are subject to re-registration. Under the previous rules, Ukrainians had to apply for an exemption from re-registration of their vehicles at their place of residence in the Federal Republic. To do so, they had to confirm that they had civil liability insurance and a certificate of roadworthiness.

Will it be possible to drive in Germany with "Ukrainian license plates" after April 1? The Ambassador gave explanations30.03.24, 20:20 • 53036 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Our people abroad
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

