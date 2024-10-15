Measures to evacuate civilians in Kupyansk to be intensified - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Evacuations in Kupyansk district are being intensified due to the increase in occupant attacks. In the Borivska community, 119 children were forced to evacuate. Over the month, 234 children and their families have been evacuated.
Due to the security situation, a decision was made today to intensify measures to evacuate the civilian population in Kupyansk district, including the city of Kupyansk. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv RMA.
According to the RMA, Russian occupants are escalating the situation in the Kupiansk sector. Over the last day alone, the invaders carried out 26 attacks. The defense forces stopped all the enemy's assault actions. In order to protect the residents of Kupyansk city territorial community, a decision was made during a meeting of the Regional Defense Council to intensify measures to evacuate civilians.
"The evacuation of families with children from the frontline communities of Kupyansk district continues today. 234 children and their families were evacuated from September 9 to October 14. There are 35 more children to evacuate. Due to the security situation, today it was decided to intensify measures to evacuate civilians in Kupyansk district, including the city of Kupyansk," noted Sinegubov.
In addition, during a meeting of the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council, the forced evacuation of families with children was announced in Borova community. 119 children from the village of Borova are subject to evacuation.
"The community is systematically explaining to parents the need to take their children to safe places if possible. There is preliminary information that there are more families who plan to evacuate from the community in the near future," added Oleg Syniehubov.
According to the RMA, those wishing to evacuate can call a free, round-the-clock hotline at: 0 800 33 92 91.
Kharkiv Oblast Decides to Forcibly Evacuate Children from Borivska Community, Mandatory for All - RMA15.10.24, 16:58 • 15594 views