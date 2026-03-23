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Marriage to a foreigner: what documents are needed and what to consider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

To register a marriage with a foreigner at the Civil Registry Office, you need a passport, proof of legal stay, and legalized documents. Remarriage is only possible after the official dissolution of a previous marriage.

Marriage to a foreigner: what documents are needed and what to consider

Marriage registration with a foreigner in Ukraine involves not only a personal decision of the couple but also compliance with established legal procedures. To do this, it is necessary to prepare the appropriate package of documents and take into account a number of requirements. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Love knows no boundaries, but marriage registration with a citizen of another country is not only romance but also a clearly defined legal procedure with certain peculiarities. Fiancés can submit a marriage registration application to any civil registration office.

- the post states.

In addition to the application, you need to submit:

  • passport/passport document (if you have citizenship of several countries, you must submit all passport documents);
    • a document confirming the legality of the foreigner's stay in Ukraine;
      • a document confirming the termination of a previous marriage (if any).

        Documents issued abroad must be legalized. They must also be submitted with a certified translation into Ukrainian.

        Please note that a woman and a man can only be in one marriage at a time. They have the right to remarry only after the termination of a previous marriage. Concealing circumstances that prevent marriage registration, or providing knowingly false information, entails certain consequences.

        - the ministry emphasizes.

        Recall

        In Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers liquidated a scheme for legalizing foreigners from Syria, Egypt, Iraq, and Turkey in Ukraine, who obtained citizenship by entering into fictitious marriages with Ukrainian women. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

        Alla Kiosak

        Society
        Marriage
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        Iraq
        Syria
        Turkey
        Egypt
        Ukraine