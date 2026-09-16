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Marchenko: the subsistence minimum in Ukraine does not correspond to reality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukraine's Minister of Finance called the subsistence minimum a purely calculated indicator. According to him, payments need to be decoupled from the size of the subsistence minimum.

Marchenko: the subsistence minimum in Ukraine does not correspond to reality

In Ukraine, the subsistence minimum does not correspond to reality, and it is practically impossible to survive on the allocated amount. Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said this during the presentation of the draft state budget in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, the current subsistence minimum is purely a calculated indicator and does not reflect the actual needs of citizens.

With this amount of money, one can only live—survive—and even surviving is probably impossible. Therefore, it does not correspond to reality. The key task is to decouple payments from the subsistence minimum. Then it will be easier for us to show its actual amount and use it as a reference

- the head of the Ministry of Finance stated.

Additionally

The overall subsistence minimum in Ukraine in 2026 is 3,209 hryvnias per person per month.

Amounts by socio-demographic groups

  • Able-bodied persons: 3,328 hryvnias;
    • Persons who have lost their ability to work (pensioners): 2 595 hryvnias;
      • Children under the age of 6: 2,817 hryvnias;
        • Children aged 6 to 18: 3,512 hryvnias.

          At the same time, in the draft state budget for 2027, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to set the minimum wage at 9,546 hryvnias, which is 899 hryvnias more than this year.

          The 2027 State Budget: What Is Known About the Draft Submitted to the Verkhovna Rada15.09.26, 23:19 • 11817 views

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyEconomy
          State budget
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Serhiy Marchenko
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine